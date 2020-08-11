Another delay on Hawthorne Bridge Project has city leaders fed up

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte city leaders say they are not happy with the progress on the Hawthorne Bridge Project.

The bridge has already faced several delays and was set to open this month. Now, we’re told that will only happen for cyclists and pedestrians and it could be months before it opens up for cars.

Councilman Larken Egelston, who is over the district where the bridge is, wants some changes.

“I’ve really gotten to a point where—a couple of things—one, we have to decide where we draw a line in the sand when a contractor can’t deliver on what we have asked and what they have promised. I can’t imagine in the private sector that someone would have been allowed to continue down this path for this long and make mistakes,” Egleston said.

The most recent issue for the bridge was an inspection, which showed the concrete did not meet the design spaces.

