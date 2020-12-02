Annual McAdenville Christmas lights scaled back, but still bright

MCADENVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The pandemic is forcing a major holiday tradition to be scaled back, but it’s not stopping people from getting out to get a glimpse of McAdenville’s “Christmas Town USA.”

You could tell even before the sun went down on Tuesday that this year’s McAdenville Christmas lights would be a little different.

The signs were out, the crowds more subdued and even as it started, the 65th annual event was not like the ones in years past.

“It definitely has a different vibe already,” homeowner Andy Westmoreland said.

Westmoreland is one of those usually spreading holiday cheer, dressed up as ‘Buddy the Elf’ and taking part in the festivities.

“I’m really excited that we have the lights and that’s awesome and we get to spread some Christmas cheer to some people, but it’s different,” he said.

It’s different in a few ways because of the coronavirus pandemic with shorter hours, fewer lights, like the Christmas tree lake, and some of the fixtures, like the ceremonial starts–and a 5K are either not happening, or are taking on a different form.

“The 5K, we were really excited this year, we wanted to run it, now we have to do it individually,” said Deborah Parker, who was visiting McAdenville.

Parker came to see the lights, and says she’s missing the creature comforts.

“We can’t really get hot chocolate, it’s freezing tonight,” Parker said.

Officials say they wanted to Christmas Town USA as safe as possible. That has meant some sacrifice, but there are some things that have stayed the same.

“I’m sure that there are some people who don’t like the traffic or people coming through, but when you sign up to live here, this is what you sign up to deal with,” Westmoreland said.

And it’s a task that many take on with pride. McAdenville will be Christmas Town USA through Dec. 26, but again, there are limited hours, and they are encouraging more social distancing and mask-wearing if you’re walking around.

