Animal-related car crashes rise by 2,300 in North Carolina

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Car crashes that involve deer and other animals rose by 2,300 in North Carolina last year.

The Fayetteville Observer reported Sunday that the crash statistics come from a recent report by the N.C. Department of Transportation.

In 2019, the animal-related car wrecks contributed to five deaths and more than 2,800 injuries. They’ve also contributed to more than $150 million in property damage over the past three years.

Deer make up about 90% of the animals that are involved in the collisions. As the human population in the state continues to rise, so does the number of animal-involved crashes.

The end of daylight saving time increases the chance of deer being on the roadways at night as motorists drive home from work. Many of the crashes occur between the hours of 6 p.m. and midnight.

Wake County had the most animal collisions in the state for the 17th consecutive year. It had 1,023 in 2019. That’s an increase of 245 over the previous year.

