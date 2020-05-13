An inside look at how NASCAR iRacing works

NASCAR is going to look a little different for the foreseeable future with no fans allowed inside the track. FOX 46 is committed to bringing you closer to the NASCAR action. To help with that, we are taking you for a virtual lap around Darlington Raceway.

For those who have never been to the track, it’s an easy drive from Charlotte and can easily be made to and from the race in a day. FOX 46’s Brett Baldeck was able to buy an iRacing setup to take us around Darlington.

The track is one of the most unique in NASCAR. It is plenty wide, but the racing groove is not. The banking on the track can barely first cars going two wide. The turns are also different and present a unique challenge. Turns one and two at Darlington are more “sweeping”. On a set a new tires, drivers are able to run the corner by simply letting off the gas.

Turns three and four at Darlington are tighter. There is a fishing pond outside turn four. When the track was built, the couldn’t build over the pond, so they make turns three and four tighter. Drivers have to apply a little brake in order to navigate the turn.

You most likely will see a lot of beating and banging in the race at Darlington.