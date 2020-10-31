An inside look at how CMS schools are preparing for in-person learning

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are preparing for the thousands of elementary school students headed to the classroom Monday.

In its next phase of in-person learning, CMS is allowing pre-K through 5 back in the classroom two days a week.

Students are split into two groups, “A” and “B.” Group A will go to school Mondays and Tuesday, and Group B, Thursdays and Fridays.

FOX 46 visited Grand Oak Elementary School in Huntersville to see how they’re preparing. Ray Giovanelli, who’s been principal for eight years at Grand Oak, has noticed enrollment is slightly down this year.

“A lot of our families decided to either homeschool in this situation or go to private of whatever their situations are at home.”

Giovanelli said that teachers and administrators have been waiting for this moment and have prepared for weeks.

Walking through the school, hand sanitizer stations can be found in the hallway, classrooms, and places in between. There are even floor signs to help students social distance in the halls.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

In the classrooms, teachers have already spread-out tables, and the maximum number of students in the classrooms will be 13.

“The students are social distanced. We have measured off six feet, and one student will be at each table. Often times you’ll see two different name tags on the table, but that’s because of two different cohorts.”

He said there’s no doubt there will be challenges throughout the rest of the year, but he’s asking parents to be patient with educators during this time.

Middle school students are expected to enter the classroom by Nov. 23.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE