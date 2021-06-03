Amid devastating cyberattacks, companies consider how to protect themselves

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- No company is safe. That’s the word coming from the White House as another company in the US is hit with a ransomware attack.

Many companies are wondering what they can do, and a former NSA agent says not much, other than be on-guard and have professionals on stand-by to repair the system if attacked.

“We’re seeing more and more ransomware attacks in industries that have a real-world impact,” says Glenn Gerstell, a former agent with the National Security Agency. “Whether it’s Colonial Pipelines which led to lots of people on the east coast and southeast lining up at gas stations.”

The attack on the Colonial Pipeline crippled gas supplies for days. People lucky enough to find gas paid well over $3/gallon.

Colonial paid the ransom of $4.4 million in bitcoin.

Now we are learning that JBS Food, the largest meat supplier in the nation was attacked, causing operations in the US and Australia to do down for a couple of days.

“There’s lots of money involved,” added Gerstell “It’s very easy to do, and the reality is there’s almost no chance of getting caught.”

The federal government is working on tougher prosecution and announced a new task force in the Justice Department to deal with cyber-attacks.

In an executive order by President Joe Biden, there are suggestions for companies like having multifactor authentication, and encrypting data. That was if a company is attacked, hacker can’t use the information.

“It’s so often the case that we have to wait until a disaster or bad outcome before we take action,” said Gerstell. “We’re seen that time and again in a number of areas in our country.”

The latest attack on JBS has President Biden saying he will be discussing the issue with Vladimir Putin at an upcoming meeting.