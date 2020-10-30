Americans prepare to celebrate Halloween despite pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Kids and adults across the country are still planning to invest in Halloween celebrations Saturday, despite a nationwide surge in new coronavirus cases, according to the National Retail Federation.

The organization states 148 million Americans plan to participate in the holiday, with an average person spending $92.12.

Fox 46 Charlotte linked up with Morris Costumes on Monroe Road in Charlotte ahead of the holiday. Salesman Greg James, who has worked at the store for 20 years, said Halloween is their busiest time of year.

“This is the time of year we have our most activity, the most sales of props and costumes and it’s really a party atmosphere just about every day in October,” James said. “It’s like a marriage of the stock exchange and a frat party during this time of year.”

He said all costume stores look forward to the financial bump Halloween brings. Because of the pandemic, the expected influx of in-person customers at his store location has decreased, but, they’re still seeing a scaled-back spike.

James said his customers plan to celebrate differently because of COVID-19 and that statewide restrictions have forced people to get innovative. More of his customers have been investing in decorations and props this year, with plans to entertain family and friends at home.

“People just love to celebrate Halloween. Mainly because it’s the spirit of creativity and people being able to express themselves in ways they can’t at any other point in the year,” James said.

