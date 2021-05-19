American Rescue Plan funding gives big boost to Charlotte Motor Speedway, just ahead of Coca-Cola 600

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- $10 million is coming to the Charlotte Motor Speedway. The funds are coming from the $45 million the state received from the federal government.

It’s still more than a week until the Coca-Cola 600 and the excitement is already building at the Concord track. Fans are ready for the race—a bit of a return to normalcy.

“Me and Barry met ten years ago and he’s a race fan like I am,” said Dana Salkeld, who came down from the Washington D.C. area.

Considering that they couldn’t do this last year, this is something they will be able to relish in 2021. The Speedway is going to be at full capacity for the race, something that would’ve been unthinkable in May 2020.

Last year’s decision was costly for the Speedway. COVID led to losses in the millions for what is arguably one of the state’s biggest industries and now the state is giving them some help.

“$30 million, or $10 million each for repairs and infrastructure improvements at the Rock, North Wilkesboro Speedway and the Charlotte Motor Speedway,” State Budget Director Charles Perusse said.

Racing is an industry that is worth billions of dollars and much of that is based in North Carolina. That’s why Governor Roy Cooper wanted to spend some of the money on speedways. Many of the ones we spoke with here say it’s worth every penny, but on social media, it’s a bit of a different story.

Some have questioned what Charlotte Motor Speedway would need the money for, citing only a minimal need for improvements, while others say the money is better spent, simply, somewhere else.

The state is getting more than $5 billion in Rescue Plan money. The amount going into motorsports represents less than one percent of the total.

“I think they’re all doing that for a better fan experience,” Salkeld said.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

That experience, one way or another, will be on full display at the end of the month for the Coca-Cola 600. Weber and Salkeld will be ready for it, but that’s not the only reason they’re here.

“We didn’t get to come here last year, with no All-Star race, so now we’re coming down to enjoy friendship and have a good time,” said Webser, who came from Ohio.

And the state wants to make sure that good time does not go away.