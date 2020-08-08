American flags at York County park to honor wounded veterans stolen

A veteran in York County is hoping several flags that were stolen will be returned. The flags were placed in honor of Purple Heart Day.

FOX 46 spoke with the veteran who placed the flags. He says they’ve been used for decades to honor veterans in this area. He’s hoping whoever stole them will bring them back in one piece and leave them right here on the chamber steps, no questions asked.

“They took four flags. Nobody needed four flags. If they needed one flag and took it I could understand, I wouldn’t like it, but I could understand.”

Ronnie Taylor placed a dozen flags in front of the York County Chamber of Commerce Thursday night. When he returned around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, four of them were gone.

“With me it’s more anger than anything. I’ve calmed down now but first thing this morning I was really frustrated about, that, somebody would just, nobody needed, they took four flags.”

The flags were in honor of Purple Heart day. The Purple Heart Medal is given to service members who were wounded or killed in battle.

“This is for people that may come back with one arm one leg maybe just like my friend butch glen. He got hit with a bouncing betty. He was injured but he came home. Some people didn’t come back that way. Some people came back without a leg without an arm.”

He says they aren’t just ordinary three by five flags, their special having used them used since 1986 for veteran ceremonies in York County.

“If you’ve not taken that oath, it’s truly hard for you to understand what that flag means to people that have taken that oath and especially people that have fought under that flag.”

He says if the community ever forgets the significant of what the armed forces has done for us then we’ll be lost as a country.

“Whoever took theses sees it. Bring them back and lay them on the front of the chamber building. That’s all we want. We want our flags back.”

A report was filed with the York County Police department, which is only a block away. So far, they haven’t said whether they have an idea of who took the flags.