American Airlines takes thousands of employees off of furlough

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Part of the American Rescue Plan signed by the president this afternoon extends payroll support programs for airlines.

This round of support extends job and benefit protection for those employees.

On Thursday, 14,000 American Airlines employees facing furlough were told to rip up their WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act) notices by CEO Doug Parker. Many received the notices a few months ago as airline travel was in decline.

American is the largest airline employer in North Carolina, with more than 3,000 employees at Charlotte-Douglas alone–a flight attendant and pilot base, plus hundreds of gate agents and ramp workers.

Funding is guaranteed until September. Industry analysts say bookings are up across all airlines and add that with three vaccines being distributed the comeback of commercial aviation in the United States is looking cautiously optimistic.

In a statement from American’s pilot union (APA), a spokesperson said, “as pilots, we look forward to continuing to distribute essential personnel, COVID-19 vaccines, and other vital supplies around the world, and we likewise look forward to our industry’s upcoming revival.”

Airlines are cautiously optimistic about a more robust travel season this summer, which is about the time this round of support is set to expire.