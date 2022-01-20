American Airlines reports $2 billion net loss in 2021

FORT WORTH, Texas (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – American Airlines reported Thursday a net loss of $2 billion in 2021, its second year of operating in the pandemic.

American’s Chairman and CEO Doug Parker said the company experienced periods of high travel demand and decreased travel demand amid new COVID-19 variants.

“This volatility has created the most challenging planning environment in the history of commercial aviation,” Parker said.

Fourth-quarter revenue of $9.4 billion, down 17% versus the same period in 2019 on a 13% reduction in total available seat miles (ASMs) versus the same period in 2019.

Fourth-quarter net loss of $931 million, or ($1.44) per share. Excluding net special items, fourth-quarter net loss was $921 million, or ($1.42) per share.

Full-year net loss of $2.0 billion, or ($3.09) per share. Excluding net special items, full-year net loss was $5.4 billion, or ($8.38) per share.

Safely transported more than 165 million passengers in 2021, more than any other U.S. carrier.

Ended the fourth quarter with $15.8 billion of total available liquidity, the highest year-end liquidity balance in company history.

Despite the challenges, Parker said American has grown back faster than any other U.S. airline. In 2020, American Airlines reported a net loss of $8.9 billion during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said it achieved its best performance in on-time arrivals, on-time departures and completion factors since the pandemic.

The company’s on-time performance in December was better than any December in years prior to the pandemic, American said.

“We’re very proud of the way our team delivered throughout 2021,” said American’s President and incoming CEO Robert Isom. “Looking forward, our focus in 2022 will be to continue running a reliable airline, returning to profitability, and delivering on our long-term plan to deleverage the balance sheet.”

Click here for a detailed breakdown of the 2021 financial results.