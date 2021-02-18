American Airlines offering miles as incentive for donating to Red Cross Texas relief

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The winter storms that left Texas reeling from ice storms to power outages were devastating, leaving thousands are in need across the state.

Ordinarily frequent flyer miles are something you save up for a glamorous getaway.

Unfortunately, that’s not quite the case this year with so many COVID restrictions still in place, but in the wake of the major ice storm that crippled Texas, American Airlines has deployed their disaster response giving platform, with a little incentive to earn some air miles for a trip next year.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

American has set up a website where travelers can donate directly to the Red Cross, a long-standing partner with the airline.

In exchange for cash donations, American is giving AAdvantage members 10 miles for every dollar donated. That does come with a $25 minimum donation.

It’s a great way to earn miles without leaving the house since winter weather travel alerts are still in place across the American system from Albany to Roanoke. If you are traveling in the coming days be sure to check with your airline before showing up at the airport.