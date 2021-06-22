‘It was scary at first’: American Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Myrtle Beach International Airport

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An American Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Myrtle Beach International Airport Tuesday, according to officials.

The plane landed safely after 6 p.m. and was towed to the gate, according to a statement from American Airlines. Flight 1603 was a flight to Myrtle Beach from Charlotte. The plane indicated a possible mechanical issue.

“The call is American 1603 saying he has no hydraulics,” Air Traffic Controllers can be heard saying in audio from Broadcastify. “He thinks once he lands he won’t be able to steer at all.”

According to flight tracking website FlightAware, the plane was an Airbus A319. It took off from Charlotte at 4:53 p.m. and landed in Myrtle Beach at 6:13 p.m. after circling around a few times.

Passengers on the plane told News13 they were a little bit scared at first but the pilot and crew assured them everything would be find and that they would land safely.

“It was scary at first cause it was like hydraulics went out and we didn’t know what was going on so it was kind of scary, but then again, we got here safely so that’s all that really matters,” said Deambrea Brown, who was a passenger on the flight.

Another passenger said she didn’t panic because of how well the pilot and crew handled the situation.

“He had assured us he was going to get us to the ground and he did and once we got to the ground we had to stay put and were gonna get somebody to pull us and we’re here,” Gail Smith said.

Smith said she’s just happy to be in Myrtle Beach for vacation and is coming here next year to live.

Upon landing, the plane was towed to the gate and inspected by the American Airlines maintenance team, the airline said.

Full statement from American Airlines on the emergency landing:

“American Airlines flight 1603 with service from Charlotte (CLT) to Myrtle Beach (MYR) indicated a possible mechanical issue shortly before landing at MYR. The flight landed safely and was towed to the gate where our maintenance team is inspecting the aircraft.”