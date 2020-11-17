American Airlines flight attendant goes viral with heartwarming announcement on last day before being furloughed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A video of a flight attendant on her last flight before she was furloughed has gone viral as she offered words of wisdom to the passengers on board.

FOX 46 had the chance to sit down with Breaunna Ross for an exclusive interview and see why she’s sad to go, but grateful for the next opportunity to soar even higher.

“I hope you all have a wonderful night and thank you for flying with us,” Ross says in the video.

Applause came from passengers on a plane in September when Ross, now a former American Airlines flight attendant, spoke words from her heart, knowing she would be preparing for landing one last time. A final approach before signing off from an American Airlines flight, forever.

Ross is one of the many American Airlines flight attendants furloughed.

“I knew when my last day would be and I went back and forth about saying anything at all,” she told FOX 46.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

But when the wheels went up on a roundtrip flight from Dallas to Jacksonville. Ross’ head began turning, and she found herself jotting down words she hoped would stick with those flying high in the sky that day.

“On my way from Jacksonville to Dallas, I jotted everything down and wrote it, so I was in the air working when I sat down and jotted how I was feeling and my appreciation for the job, I just sat there and jotted down took 15 or 20 minutes and was like ‘alright this is it.’”

And on her final descent into Dallas, Ross decided to be a rainbow in the clouds. Speaking the words over the intercom, sharing her sunshine with a flight full of strangers.

“The response was wonderful of course everyone started clapping,” she said.

The now viral video circulating has put her on cloud nine.

“It’s insane. I wasn’t expecting it at all. I’ve had people from literally all over the world message me and tell me how touched they were.”

A flight attendant, genuinely moved my memories, made tens of thousands of feet in the air.

“I’m so grateful everyone resonated with my words, but I wasn’t expecting this at all at all.”

Ross is now in esthetician school. She said one of the passengers on that flight wrote her a note saying she donated to the make a wish foundation in her name because she was so touched by her.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE