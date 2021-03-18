AMBER Alert issued after vehicle stolen with baby inside in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSPA) – An AMBER Alert was issued Thursday after a vehicle with a child inside was stolen from the Stone Mountain area of Georgia.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, a mother was delivering Uber Eats at about 1:57 a.m. to a home in the 1200 block of Harvest Dale Court in Stone Mountain when her car was stolen.

Her 1-year-old daughter Royalty Grisby was in the car, police said. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She is about 2’8″ tall and weighs approximately 36 pounds. Police said she was wearing a purple shirt with purple pants and white and pink socks.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

The vehicle is a burgundy 2010 Nissan Armada with Georgia license plate “RWW4748.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at (770) 653-4668.