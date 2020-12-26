Abducted Gastonia 3-year-old found safe in Stallings, suspect arrested

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An Amber Alert has been canceled after it was issued for an abducted 3-year-old girl on Saturday in Gaston County, authorities said.

The alert went out shortly after 3 p.m. from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety after being reported by the Gastonia Police Department.

The name of the child is Kaysie Lipscomb. Authorities said they were looking for Raheem Pate, 31. He was last seen driving a 2017 white Chevrolet Malibu with North Carolina tags, HLE9661.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office tells FOX 46 that Pate was taken into custody on unrelated charges and that Gaston County Police are continuing to investigate ‘the circumstances of the matter that led to the issuance of the Amber Alert.’ Lipscomb was found safe in Stallings.

NC Dept. of Public Safety

It is unclear at this time what the relationship is between the two.

Pate was described as a 5’11” black male, weighing 250 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, and two missing teeth.

Lipscomb was described as a black female, 2-feet tall weighing 40 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing blue tights with polka dots and snowflakes.

Anyone with information was encouraged to contact officials at 704-866-6702, or call 9-1-1.

