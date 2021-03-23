Amber Alert canceled after 14-year-old girl found safe in North Carolina

UPDATE: The North Carolina Department of Public Safety has canceled an AMBER Alert for a 14-year-old after she was found safe Tuesday night.

=====

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — An Amber Alert has been issued for an abducted child in North Carolina, according to a news release from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 14-year-old Medley Reese Ray. She is approximately 4 feet 9 inches tall and 100 pounds.

Medley is white and has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a New York Yankees shirt, black and gray sweatpants and white shoes.

Authorities believe she was abducted by Austin Ryan Setzer.

He is described as 21 years old, white, 6 feet 1 inches tall and 215 pounds.

He has brown hair and green eyes.

They may be traveling in a White BMW with black wheels.

The may be traveling toward Lenoir from the Granite Falls area.

Anyone with information on this abduction is asked to call the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 757-1400 or 911.