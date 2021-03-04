Amazon to open 2 new delivery stations in North Carolina

FILE – In this Thursday April 16, 2020 file photo, The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France. Amazon is suing the attorney general of New York in a bid to stop her from suing the company over its coronavirus safety protocols and the firing of one of its outspoken workers, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Amazon says it will open two new delivery stations in the North Carolina cities of Raleigh and Garner.

The Raleigh News & Observer reported Wednesday that the stations will speed up delivery of packages in that area.

The online retail giant also said that the new stations will help create hundreds of new jobs this year.

Packages arrive at delivery stations from fulfillment centers.

The packages are picked up at the delivery stations by delivery vehicles and taken to customers.

Amazon has not released specifics on the exact number of new positions. The pay for the new positions starts at $15 per hour with benefits.