Amazon to build $187 million distribution center in Tennessee, creating 800 jobs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Gov. Bill Lee and other local leaders on Wednesday announced a multi-million-dollar Amazon development that will bring hundreds of jobs to East Tennessee.

According to Tennessee Department of Transportation documents, Amazon will build a 634,812-square-foot facility in Alcoa. The fulfillment center, the third added in the state in just over a year, is expected to be operational by mid-2022 and will create 800 full-time jobs with an average hourly wage of $15 plus benefits.

Property value and capital investment for the project is estimated to be over $187 million with roadwork around the project estimated at $15 million.

Planning documents show an estimated 200 heavy trucks will utilize the facility each day.

A spokesperson for the Blount Partnership, a non-profit organization that works to provide business opportunities in Blount County, said Amazon would not receive any tax breaks or incentives to build the Alcoa facility.

The Alcoa facility will be Amazon’s third fulfillment center in Tennessee to use innovative robotics technology and the company’s eighth fulfillment center in the Volunteer State. Amazon currently operates fulfillment and sortation centers in Charleston, Chattanooga, Lebanon, Memphis, Murfreesboro and Nashville.

Amazon announced last year that it would establish similar fulfillment center operations in Mt. Juliet and Memphis, and it’s currently building a new downtown Nashville office that will bring more than 5,000 tech and corporate jobs to Nashville.

“Over the past year, Amazon has announced projects in each of Tennessee’s grand divisions, accounting for nearly 3,000 new jobs. As we continue to navigate through the pandemic and reboot our economy, we know our recovery is supported by the success of our Tennessee businesses. We are grateful that Amazon continues to provide jobs to thousands of Tennesseans, and we congratulate the company on its newest fulfillment center in Alcoa.” Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee

Since 2010, Amazon has invested nearly $9 billion in Tennessee, including infrastructure and compensation to thousands of its employees in the state. Amazon estimates its investments in the state have created an additional 12,700 indirect jobs on top of the company’s direct hires in Tennessee.

“I, along with all the citizens of Blount County, are delighted Amazon made its decision to locate here,” Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell said. “The jobs and worldwide recognition it brings are extremely beneficial to this area. We thank Amazon, Gov. Bill Lee, Tennessee ECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe, Tennessee Department of Transportation, and our county and city commissioners for tirelessly working together to bring this project to fruition. I, along with the citizens of Blount County, wish them great success and look forward to working with them for many years to come.”

