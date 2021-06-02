Amazon no longer testing job seekers for marijuana

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Passing a drug test to get a job has been part of the process in the U.S. since the 1980s. But now, the second largest employer in the country is re-assessing its hiring policies.

Amazon says they’re hoping to initiate a new wave of acceptance in the world of corporate America.

It certainly doesn’t mean you can show up to work high, but the company says they will no longer be testing job-seekers for marijuana.

For years, Amazon says it has turned people away from employment if they tested positive for the drug.

“A lot of people will put off smoking marijuana just to get hired on and then as soon as they get hired on, they go back to their daily routine, so nothing really changed,” Charlotte resident Eduard Gromysh said.

On Tuesday, the company said it will “no longer include marijuana in its drug screening for most of its employees.”

“[I] totally agree,” Charlotte neighbor Kary Coke said. “Why not? As long as somebody is not blowing it and it is becoming more legalized and looked at as a medicinal thing across the country.”

The company says it will now treat marijuana as if it is alcohol and continue to do impairment checks on the job, especially after an incident.

“You know, if you show up stoned then that’s just as bad as showing up drunk,” said Brendan Hogan.

Hogan says he does not ingest marijuana, but supports the company’s decision.

“Marijuana has become decriminalized in a ton of places, so it’s not something that necessarily affects job performance.”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Right now, 17 states and Washington D.C. have completely legalized marijuana. Fourteen others have decriminalized it, including North Carolina.

Amazon is taking its support for legalization a step further. The company says its public policy team will be “actively supporting federal legislation that would legalize the drug and expunge criminal records.”

“I don’t see how it is any different than drinking on the weekend.”

Positions within the company that are regulated by the Department of Transportation will not be impacted by the new policy, meaning truck drivers and those who operate heavy machinery will still be tested for marijuana.