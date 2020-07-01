Amazon GM gives media tour of CLT4 location following claims of “dirty” facility

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- FOX 46 was the first to hear from the general manager of a Charlotte Amazon facility where more than a dozen employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Employees reached out to FOX 46 saying they didn’t feel safe going to working and the conditions were “dirty.”

The general manager of CLT4, Jeffrey Stewart, showed FOX 46’s Destiny McKeiver cleaning stations near work sites, social distancing markers on the floors, a new socially distanced break room area and more.

Employees have to be screened for a normal temperature before entering work and they also have to wear face masks. One employee who remained anonymous says she feels the facility’s managers staged the tour for the news media.

“It’s like hurry up let’s clean up because the news is coming,” she said.

The first time FOX 46 spoke with Amazon employees was a couple of weeks ago when people complained that some of the work stations were full of dust and in need of more cleaning.

“We did this story before, so do you feel safe working at Amazon?” FOX 46’s Destiny McKeiver asked.

“No, I actually don’t feel safe working at Amazon. Me and a group of individuals have all decided to take a leave and make sure we are safe. We have decided to go get tested,” an employee said.

The general manager of CLT4 says $4 billion Was invested from April to June on COVID19 related initiatives to get products for customers and employees to be safe.

“I hope that anyone who had a concern at this facility understands that we have an open door policy for them to use and we have various avenues for them to get help,” said Jeremy Stewart, CLT4 General Manager.

More than 4,000 employees were hired at CLT4 during the pandemic to help those in Charlotte who may have otherwise been out of work. Stewart says the culture of the facility is “safety and people first.”

“When they log into their stations they get a note that says please take the first three minutes of your shift to clean your station.

We decided safety is more important than productivity so we have given them time to clean their stations,” said Stewart.