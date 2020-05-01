Alzheimer’s Association takes support groups, education online

Navigating the pandemic is particularly challenging for those living with Alzheimer’s Disease and for their caregivers. When the outbreak started and the stay-at-home orders were issued the Alzheimer’s Association quickly shifted to take its operations completely online.

“We have converted all of those things we used to do in person like education and support groups and converted it to a virtual environment,” said Katherine Lambert who serves as the CEO of the Western North Carolina Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

“These are tough times,” added Lambert.

A person living with Alzheimer’s isn’t necessarily at a great risk of catching COVID-19 but their behaviors like forgetting to wash hands can make things difficult.

Caregivers are having to make difficult decisions about bringing outside help into their homes or not being able to have immediate access if they are in a facility. As things change daily the association knows people are in need of more guidance and support.

“All things associated with COVID-19 anxiety levels are higher and that’s especially true for people with loved ones in a residential facility,” explained Lambert.

If your loved one is in a facility Lambert suggests finding a way to stay connected and reaching out to the facility. Ask questions and if the disease has progressed with your loved one make sure a staff member can keep you updated.

The quarantine time may also give people a glimpse at some behaviors in loved ones that may signal the beginnings of Alzheimer’s Disease.

There are an estimated 180,000 people in North Carolina living with the disease and even more people who care for them.

Lambert and her team want people to know they are not alone. Especially during a time when so many are physically isolated from others.

Upcoming virtual programs include the 10 warning signs of Alzheimer’s, understanding the disease, communicating effectively, and the tough topics like driving and financial planning. The programs are free but registration is required.

For more information on tips regarding to the pandemic, click here or read more here.