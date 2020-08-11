Alyssa Milano hospitalized, reveals she’s experiencing hair loss following positive COVID-19 antibodies test

The ‘Charmed’ alum had several negative COVID-19 tests despite symptoms

Alyssa Milano recently revealed she was hospitalized and is experiencing hair loss days after she said she tested positive for coronavirus antibodies.

On Friday, Milano, 47, posted a selfie while wearing a mask on a hospital bed.

“I was acutely sick w/ Covid19 in April. I still have many symptoms,” the actress captioned her post. “I am what they call a ‘long hauler.’”

The “Sorry Not Sorry” podcast host continued: “Last night, I had real heaviness in my chest. I went to the ER just to make sure it wasn’t a blood clot. Thankfully, it wasn’t.”

“This virus sucks,” the “Charmed” alum captioned the post. “Please take it seriously.”

On Sunday, Milano revealed she was experiencing hair loss.

The actress posted a video of her brushing her hair with a clean brush after washing her tresses. After a few brushes, her hair started to come out in heavy volume.

