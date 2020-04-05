All prison staff to have temps checked, NCDPS says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mandatory medical screenings for prison employees are now in place, according to state officials.

The North Carolina Division of Prisons in conjunction with the Dept. of Public Safety announced this weekend that all staff will have their temperatures taken by no-touch thermometers that have been distributed to prisons statewide in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“These hardworking men and women in uniforms and medical scrubs report to work before the sun comes up or as the sun sets,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons.

A series of questions will also be asked regarding staff health-related to a fever, coughing or shortness of breath.

“We are working hard to be proactive and to take every reasonable step to maintain the health and safety of the staff and the offenders,” said Ishee. “I am so proud of the staff for their hard work and dedication in the face of these challenges. We are a team with a mission that has grown tougher by the day in recent weeks. I have no doubt the staff is up to the task. I am proud of them.”