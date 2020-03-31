All park and rec sports courts closing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg Parks and Recreation announced Tuesday that all sports courts in area parks are closing, raising the restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Initial restrictions by Mecklenburg County Health Department leaders said that only playgrounds and public restrooms would close. Courts were still open but pick-up games were prohibited.

On Monday, County Health Director Gibbie Harris voiced concern about local residents and a lack of following the direct orders that had already been put in place.

The statewide ‘Stay-at-Home’ order is in effect until April 30.

Area parks feature basketball, volleyball, and tennis courts.

Parks and Rec cited clarification from over the weekend received from local health officials.

More information about what is allowed can be found by clicking here.

Inmates make face masks for health care workers Tennessee inmates are stepping up in the fight against COVID-19.

Trooper pulls doctor over for speeding then gives her his medical masks A doctor caught speeding by a Minnesota state trooper was issued five brand new N95 masks — not a ticket.