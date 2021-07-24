‘All I’m asking is for some help so I can live’: South Carolina disabled-veteran needs a kidney transplant

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) – A disabled-veteran in Little River needs a kidney transplant.

Edward Furr served in the Army for six years and for the past three he’s been on dialysis. He says his kidney function is declining and the typical life expectancy for someone on dialysis is between five and ten years.

“There’s stages of it and I’m probably at stage four,” Furr said. “There’s one more, stage five, and that’s it.”

Furr said before his diagnosis, he had never heard of dialysis.

“It cleans everything in your blood,” he explained. “It cleans all the good stuff, all the bad stuff, so, when you’re done with that, you are wasted. I have to come home from that and sleep for a few hours because it virtually just drains me dry.”

Furr says he spent a lot of time researching kidney failure after he started dialysis and that is where he got the idea to post a message on the back of his car asking for a donor.

He says since he put the decal on his rear-view window, a few people reached out to him to say they were willing to do the testing to learn if they are a donor candidate; one of the people who reached was a veteran.

Because Furr gets his treatments through the VA he’s eligible for a unique transplant program called cross-matching. Essentially, he finds a healthy candidate for another person on the transplant list, and they do the same for him. Therefore, the donor he finds does not have to be a perfect match.

“It doesn’t really matter what my donor’s blood type would be,” he said. “Most of the people who get matched are able to do that because of other people in the group.”



