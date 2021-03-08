Alexander County ‘secret peeper’ charged with additional counts after photos of female student found

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- An Alexander County man facing more than 100 charges for secret peeping is facing two more counts after detectives found photos of a female elementary school student.

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office says 32-year-old Michael Justin Childers took the images at a school function at Ellendale Elementary School in September 2017. The photo was taken inside of a classroom with other students.

Detectives say there is no known physical or sexual contact with the victim.

Childers has been charged with one count of felony secret peeping, one count of felony possession of secret peeping material, and one count of felony indecent liberties with a minor.

Childers was not employed by Alexander County Schools at this time, but was on campus for a school function. Sheriff Bowman has notified school authorities and the parent of the victim.

The suspect is already facing 53 counts of felony secret peeping and nine counts of felony indecent liberties with a minor on warrants from the Taylorsville Police Department and 55 counts of felony possession of secret peeping material and two counts of felony secret peeping from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

Childers was given an additional $30,000 bond for these charges, bringing his total bond amount to $1,380,000. His first appearance is now set for Monday , March 15.