Alexander County man charged with secret peeping, indecent liberties with a minor

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- An Alexander County man is facing more than 100 charges in connection to secret peeping and taking indecent liberties with a minor.

Michael Justin Childers, 32, has been charged with 53 counts of felony secret peeping and nine counts of felony indecent liberties with a minor on warrants from the Taylorsville Police Department.

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office has charged Childers with 55 counts of felony possession of secret peeping material and two counts of felony secret peeping.

The Sheriff’s Department says the arrest stems from an investigation that began in December 2020 at Wittenburg Elementary School.

The continued investigation into Childers revealed numerous peeping videos that were taken between 2016 and 2019 while Childers was an employee at a Taylorsville Walmart. The Sheriff’s Office says these videos are not connected to Wittenburg Elementary School.

Childers is being held under a $1.25 million secured bond. His first court appearance is set for Monday, March 8.

The Sheriff’s Office says their investigation along with the investigation through the Taylorsville Police Department are both ongoing.