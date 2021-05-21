Alcoa launches new site to address investigation into chemical dumping at Badin Lake

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- An update on FOX 46’s continuing investigation of contamination in the Badin area caused by hazardous waste produced by the Alcoa aluminum plant.

Executives from Alcoa’s corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania came to Badin in April to meet with various residents’ organizations to discuss the disposal of contamination in and around Badin Lake.

Alcoa assured the community that it would be creating a website and it has just gone live.

The site beholds the new name of the area where Alcoa was located. It contains information regarding the history of Alcoa and the land as well as environmental data. There is also a contact form where people can ask questions and submit concerns.