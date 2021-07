ALBEMARLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A woman has been arrested and charged with murder for partaking in a fatal overdose of a man, the Albemarle Police Department said.

The incident took place on Jan. 24, 2021, when a 37-year-old male died from an overdose.

On July 15, 33-year-old Felicia Owens of Albemarle was arrested for second-degree murder and death by distribution after an investigation.