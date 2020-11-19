Albemarle Police searching for robbery suspect

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Police in Albemarle are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a grocery store on Wednesday.

At 4:23 p.m. on Nov. 18, officers responded to the Aldi’s located at 1920 E Main St. in reference to a robbery in progress. Upon arrival, witnesses told police the suspect had fled on foot towards the back of the business.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

He is described as a tall, slim, black male, approximately 20 years old, who was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and a black face mask.

No one was hurt during the incident and investigators were able to obtain a photo of the suspect.

Anyone with information on the suspect or his whereabouts is asked to call the Albemarle Police Department a call at 704-984-9500, or leave an anonymous tip at 704-984-9511.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE