ALBEMARLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Police in Albemarle are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a grocery store on Wednesday.
At 4:23 p.m. on Nov. 18, officers responded to the Aldi’s located at 1920 E Main St. in reference to a robbery in progress. Upon arrival, witnesses told police the suspect had fled on foot towards the back of the business.
He is described as a tall, slim, black male, approximately 20 years old, who was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and a black face mask.
No one was hurt during the incident and investigators were able to obtain a photo of the suspect.
Anyone with information on the suspect or his whereabouts is asked to call the Albemarle Police Department a call at 704-984-9500, or leave an anonymous tip at 704-984-9511.
MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE
- Albemarle Police searching for robbery suspect
- Lincoln County man charged with sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl
- Joe Biden approaches a record 80 million votes
- Former ‘American Idol’ winner Kris Allen weighs in on COVID’s impact on the music industry
- Man struggling to care for family wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket