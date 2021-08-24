Albemarle Police officer arrested for assault on a female

News

by: Jason Huber

Posted: / Updated:

Stanly County Jail Mugshot: Jeremy Brown

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An Albemarle Police Department officer was arrested Tuesday for assault on a female, the department says.

Around 5:32 p.m., officers responded to a domestic violence call at Chimney Apartments where they arrested 27-year-old police officer Jeremy Brown.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

Brown was transported to Stanly County Jail and is being held without bond.

He has been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation.

“The Albemarle Police Department will continue to hold its officers to the highest standard,” the police department said in a statement.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories