Albemarle Police officer arrested for assault on a female

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An Albemarle Police Department officer was arrested Tuesday for assault on a female, the department says.

Around 5:32 p.m., officers responded to a domestic violence call at Chimney Apartments where they arrested 27-year-old police officer Jeremy Brown.

Brown was transported to Stanly County Jail and is being held without bond.

He has been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation.

“The Albemarle Police Department will continue to hold its officers to the highest standard,” the police department said in a statement.