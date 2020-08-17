AK-47 and drugs stash seized by CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are crediting its Westover Division with getting a dangerous gun and drugs stash off of the streets.

CMPD said officers were able to remove a large number of drugs along with an AK-47 after reports of someone shooting a rifle at a vehicle.

Detectives were led to Kevin Booker, 28, who was taken into custody and faces multiple charges including drug possession with intent to sell.

Heroin, cocaine, and marijuana were among the drugs that were confiscated, police said.

Brewer had multiple outstanding warrants out for his arrest.

