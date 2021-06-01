Airlines ready with new offerings as travel picks back up

NEW YORK – AUGUST 24 : A Boeing 757-2Q8 operated by Delta Airlines takes off from JFK Airport on August 24, 2019 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Monday wrapped up a record weekend for air travel across the country.

More than four million passengers flew for the holiday weekend. Almost two million of them flew last Friday–a clear sign air travel continues to break records.

There’s no doubt that the demand is back. Now, airlines are trying to get ahead of the game with marketing teams using this time to restructure their route systems.

They’re offering flights to new cities and reducing or canceling service to areas that just weren’t working out before COVID. Much of that being international routes

American is expanding its island footprint new flights to Samana, Dominican Republic. The airlines says demand has been so hearty that Honolulu is staying through January. Delta is adding flights to Boston.

If you’re headed out to the airport for your return flight home from a long Memorial Day weekend, expect lines at security, to get food, to just get down the concourse. Give yourself at least two hours, and remember that if you’re checking a bag, cutoff happens 45 minutes before takeoff.