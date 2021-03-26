Airlines pull workers back in as travel increases for Spring Break, summer trips

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Airlines across the country are preparing for a busy summer travel season after Spring Break broke pandemic travel records for a week straight.

The TSA says agents screened almost 10 million passengers in the last week, many at Charlotte-Douglas.

Flights have been more than 80 percent full with more than 600 departures leaving the Queen City just Friday. Weekend departures are holding steady as well with over 600 flights leaving Saturday.

Load factor, or the number of seats booked by American Airlines passengers, is nearing pre-pandemic levels, signaling the need for more staff added back into the workforce.

The positive news within the past month has been the recall of furloughed workers and the airline telling less senior employees to disregard the second round of furlough notices. This was all thanks to another round of payroll protection from the federal government that runs through September.

As for the negative impact on some work groups, it’s been incredibly difficult for some employees to plan their lives in terms of long term leaves of absence that were previously offered by the company,

Previously announced long-term leaves of absence being offered to employees were rescinded Thursday. Many employees having to shift life plans for a return to work at American.

The carrier has recalled 500 reservation agents and another round of pilots after more federal payroll support was implemented earlier in March, all because of these soaring passenger numbers and future bookings looking ahead to the summer months.

If Spring Break travel was any indication of what to expect, airlines will need to buckle up for the approaching months.