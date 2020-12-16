Airbnb launches ‘party house crackdown’ in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Airbnb announced on Wednesday a crackdown on party houses throughout Charlotte.

As a part of this effort, 20 listings across the city that have received complaints or otherwise violated Airbnb’s policies on parties and events have been suspended from the popular platform.

This follows Airbnb’s policy change to ban parties at Airbnb listings globally until further notice.

“The vast majority of hosts in Charlotte contribute positively to their neighborhoods and the local economy, and they also take important steps to help prevent unauthorized parties – like establishing clear house rules, quiet hours, and communicating in advance with their guests. Our actions today address the small minority of hosts who have previously received warnings about hosting responsibly or have otherwise violated our policies,” Airbnb said in a written statement.

The actions were communicated to the hosts over the past week.

Airbnb announced a global ban on ‘party houses’ in 2019, alongside a 24/7 Neighborhood Support Hotline, where neighbors can call anytime and reach a trained agent to share their concerns.

“As COVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout the state, it’s more important than ever that we all do our part to reduce the number of parties and large gatherings that could spread the virus,” said Viviana Jordan, North Carolina public policy manager for Airbnb. “By sharing out these actions today, we hope to bring greater awareness to our 24/7 neighbor support line which helps to strengthen the enforcement of our global party ban,” Airbnb said.

Airbnb also announced that starting in December, guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will be prohibited from making one-night reservations in entire-home listings on New Years Eve in Charlotte and throughout the United States.

Latest headlines from FOX 46