AG: Chester County supervisor could face 50 years for allegedly transporting meth on the job

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Chester County’s supervisor could spend the next 50 years in prison.

The Attorney General says Kenneth Stuart trafficked and distributed meth on the job while using a county vehicle.

“There are allegations that Stuart was using his county vehicle, county time and county resources to further meth trafficking conspiracy in which he was involved,” said Creighton Waters, Chief Attorney with the State Grand Jury.

Stuart is one of the top official in Chester County. He’s now facing charges for conspiracy felony, distribution of meth, misconduct, trafficking meth 10 grams in York County, trafficking meth 400 grams or more in Chester county—all felony charges except for misconduct.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

“The allegations are that Supervisor Stuart provided methamphetamine, including methamphetamine for sale, to other individuals,” Waters said Friday.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, SLED and the Chester Co. Sheriff’s Office worked together on the case. The AG says Stuart allegedly trafficked methamphetamine in a marked county vehicle and that there was also a scheme to cut catalytic converters out of county vehicles and sell them for money.

“That’s why we’re here today, to underscore the importance of these agencies that are all up here represented. This is why it’s so important for us to work together, to utilize this State Grand Jury to hold people accountable.”

The Chester County Sheriff says South Carolina has a huge meth trafficking problem, and most of it is coming from Mexico. He says they’re working to get all drugs off the street by any means.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE