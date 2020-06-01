Afternoon protest in Romare Bearden Park remains peaceful

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Dozens of people gathered in Romare Bearden Park Sunday afternoon and several blocks away there were hundreds of protestors at First Ward Park. Some tell FOX 46 they don’t condone the violence, but they understand it.

“I do as a black woman have a sense that if I was killed by a police officer and there was no video, there would be no justice. There would be so many ways to cover things up,”

‘It Ends Now’ was the name of the rally at Romare Bearden Park Sunday afternoon.

Christian worship music played and Bible verses were read. Vinita Simmons brought her family.

“It’s for them for them to see you’ve got to stand for something or you’ll fall for anyone. This is what God would want for us to stand up for the oppressed the marginalized,” Simmons said.

The protest against racism and police brutality was peaceful even though other protests in Charlotte have turned violent.

“It’s not up to me to name the terms of reconciliation and I also understand that a lot of the violence that’s been taking place has not been instigated by people of color,” one neighbor told FOX 46.

One woman FOX 46 spoke with said her teenagers, ages 14 and 18, were afraid to come out because they were worried things would turn violent, but the teenagers were more worried about police response and a show of force than protestors.

“We’re out here like no one else is going to come in here and tear up our city, that’s what we need we need a heart change,” another protester said.