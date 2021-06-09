After Tepper’s comments, BofA Stadium architect says structure is good for 100 years

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper told reporters on Tuesday that Bank of America Stadium is getting old and will eventually need replacing. He said it will eventually fall down, but when?

Bank of America Stadium (or at the time Ericsson Stadium) was built in 1996, which seems like ages ago.

The architect was Charlotte-based Wagner Murray.

“At some point, that building will fall down,” Tepper said.

David Wagner, with Wagner Murray, challenged the idea that Bank of America Stadium is obsolete. The lifespan of the cement alone, he says, is 100 years.

In this fast-paced society, however, interests change. Technology changes constantly and BofA Stadium will continue to evolve.

Already, it’s going through a $50 million project with soccer-specific enhancements which include an upgraded entrance, field-level seating and locker rooms described as world-class.

Panthers founder Jerry Richardson paved the way, but will David Tepper make his own path?

Tepper suggested the owner of Charlotte Pipe and Foundry, Roddey Dowd, donate the land to Charlotte for the new stadium.

FOX 46 went to Pipe and Foundry to see if they have any interest in handing over their valuable piece of property to the billionaire.

They said they’re not interested in going back and forth with tongue-in-cheek comments for now, but the rezoning of their facility a stone’s throw away indicates they’re open to offers.

Whatever plan is in the works, it’s clear the more immediate investment is right here at Mint and Stonewall. Which, if Tepper has his way, will be the center for entertainment. That is if someone else doesn’t outbid him.

Tepper says he’s concerned some highly sought-after vacant lots close to the stadium will get transformed into apartments.

Mayor Vi Lyles is chiming in on all of this. She sent FOX 46 a statement saying last fall, city leaders made their intentions known that they want to start strategizing for the district around Bank of America Stadium in 2022, and will follow up with strategies to address the stadium itself at a later date.