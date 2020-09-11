After teen shoots 5-year-old, CMPD pushes gun safety

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- After the death of a 5-year-old in Charlotte, community leaders asking families to come together to talk gun safety.

According to HealthyChildren.org, 100 children died in 2019 due to unintended shootings. Police say most of these accidental shootings are preventable.

“I think people think just because a kid can’t reach it, it’s safe, and that’s not true,” CMPD Public Information Officer Thomas Hildebrand explained. “We all know kids, they like to push things around move furniture, and if they can get a firearm… it needs to be locked.”

Larry Hyatt, owner of Hyatt Gun Shop, is saddened to hear about another gun-related injury to a child. He said it is putting pressure on gun shop owners, but regardless, they always provide free gun lucks for every purchase.

“You need to be responsible. If you have children in your house, they’re number one. You got to keep them from having access. If you have children that visit your house, you also have to think about access.”

Hyatt showed FOX 46 various types of lock boxes. Some had pin codes, others had keys or cables.

If buying a box is too expensive, CMPD encourages gun owners to visit their department and pick up a free gun lock or check local gun stores.

Adults who let children get ahold of a firearm could face serious charges that include Failure to Secure a Firearm to Protect a Minor or Manslaughter.

