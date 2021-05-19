After son’s death, organ donor family meets man whose life he saved

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– A life saving gift is keeping the memory of one man alive while saving another.

It’s been two years since Jody Pelt’s world turned upside down.

“Everything after that was kind of surreal,” the Michigan mother said.

In 2019, her son, Bill Scruggs, was killed in a gun accident. The fun-loving, kind, funny young man with a big heart was just 20 years old.

“You just don’t expect it,” she said. “He wasn’t sick. It was an accident. So it was completely unexpected and a total shock.”

When Bill turned 18, he became an organ donor. That decision ended up saving Bobby Davis’ life. When Bill died, more than 600 miles away, Bobby was clinging to life. Doctors told him he didn’t even “have 14 days” to live.

After a decade of congestive heart failure, Bobby desperately needed a transplant to live and time was up. His doctor promised he’d find him a heart – and he did.

“He said, ‘I got it!,” said Bobby. “And it’s like your whole life changed. You realized it’s going to happen. You got a chance to live a long life.”

Before the transplant, he had trouble walking. Now, he says he feels great and has turned into a new man physically and emotionally. He says the transplant taught him to care more about others and to love more.

Two families’ lives were forever changed and are now forever united.

“He’s helped countless people with his gift,” said Dr. Joseph Mishkin with Atrium Health Sanger Heart and Vascular Institute. “And we don’t take it for granted.”

This week, the two families met for the first time at Carolinas Medical Center, where two years ago Bobby was given Bill’s heart.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

“This young man that saved my life didn’t just save my life,” said Bobby. “He changed the life of many people.”

“You know I can’t change what happened to Bill,” said his mother. “But this makes it less painful knowing something good came out of it.”

Jody flew in from Michigan to meet the South Carolina man who now carries her son’s heart. The first thing she wanted to do was hear it.

“I made that,” she said after listening with a stethoscope.

“It’s strong isn’t it?,” said Bobby. “I just can’t believe the difference.”

After hugs and tears, Bobby held up a framed photo of Bill.

“This is a good-looking young man right here,” he said looking at the photo. “This is the reason that I’m here today.”

“Grateful,” he told Bill’s parents, “is not even the word.”

Bill’s big heart and memory will live on at CMC’s heart transplant wing. Bobby’s family donated “Bill’s Bell” for other transplant recipients to ring, signaling a new lease on life.

It is also a reminder of the lives lost behind every life saved.

“Every day’s a miracle now,” said Bobby. “And to have what I have, I know is a blessing and a gift from God.”

Bill also donated other organs and tissues, which saved other lives. The two families – now forever connected with every heart beat – say they are now bonded for life and urged others to become organ donors.

“Oh Billy,” his father said listening to his son’s heart, which is beating once again. “Yup. He’s still there.”