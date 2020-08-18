After rough start, CMS hopes for smoother classes Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are hoping Tuesday will be a much better school day than what everyone dealt with today.

On the first day back, computers at home crashed from a system overload leaving many parents students and teachers frustrated and having to find the workaround to get going.

In Mecklenburg County, that’s not the only issue families came across.

“Today has been incredibly frustrating,” one parent told FOX 46.

It was kind of supposed to be a return to normal, whatever that might’ve looked like, but the first day of school for some was just not happening.

“You can’t have 149,000 students log into the system without a few glitches, so we saw the first day jitters,” parent Kristen Aguino said.

FOX 46 has talked with Aguino for weeks. She says it wasn’t perfect, but the issues she had were not with the teachers.

“I think people who were more adept on technology were able to jig and jag and get their children on and ready to go,” Aguino said.

But there were issues with a lot of other things. Outside the online classroom system crashing on day one, CMS officials say classes started with some students still, to an extent, left out.

The district says they’ve deployed 11,000 mobile hotspots to families that need them for remote learning, but they have a need for around 8,500 more and it’ll be next week before they start getting any of those in.

“There are additional steps we’re taking to get those additional hotspots as quickly as possible,” superintendent Ernest Winston said,

So day one wasn’t perfect for many, but day two?

“I am optimistic that tomorrow will go much more smoothly,” Winston said.

Some say it may take a little longer than that for everyone to adjust.

“I am expecting the whole week to be similar, quite honestly. I really think this week will be about forging relationships, what the day is going to look like and expectations,” Aguino said.

FOX 46 was also told there was an internet outage earlier today that did affect some teachers and their classes.

We asked about that and they said there are no plans on teachers having mobile hotspots as a backup, given the high demand right now, but teachers can teach to remote students from their classroom.

