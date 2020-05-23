Breaking News
NEIGHBORHOOD WEATHER ALERT DAY DECLARED FOR FRIDAY

After rainy week, Memorial Day weekend will be mostly dry, warm

After a line of severe storms ravaged parts of the Charlotte metro area Friday evening, things are settling down for the night.

However, a few scattered showers and a thunderstorm will still be possible overnight, mainly over upstate SC.  

The Memorial Day weekend will certainly feel like the ‘unofficial start of summer’! Warm, humid, with the chance of pop-up storms each afternoon and evening. Enjoy it, be safe and stay weather aware!  

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Slight chance shower, t’storm. Patchy AM fog. Low 64.  

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Few PM storms possible. High 86.  

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Chance PM showers/storms. High 87.  

Memorial Day: Partly sunny. High 80. Slight chance PM storm.

