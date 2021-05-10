After Huntersville leak, some aren’t surprised by Colonial Pipeline cyber attack

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – People who still have questions about the Colonial Pipeline leak in Huntersville now have a lot of similar questions about the cyber attack.

The big question they have for both the leak and the hack is whether either could have been prevented? But the reaction was neither shock, nor surprise.

For the past eight months, Fox 46 has been giving you a view of the path of the Colonial Pipeline making its way through Huntersville.

Underground are pipes that have been the source of a lot of drama. And it’s drama that took a different turn over the weekend.

“My initial reaction was that they maintain their cyber network like they maintain their pipeline,” Shannon and Tim Ward, who live near the Huntersville pipeline said.

The Ward’s home is right along the pipeline path near Huntersville-Concord Road.

For months, they’ve been dealing with the noise and work from the clean-up. Now, with the news of the cyberattack, they aren’t surprised.

“It’s really hard to be surprised,” Huntersville town commissioner Stacy Phillips said.

Colonial’s woes with the cyberattack are putting a bigger spotlight on the company and on the leak in Huntersville that is still being cleaned up.

More than a million gallons of gas have been recovered. With the latest update of the discovery of gas found deeper than anticipated, there’s no word on how much total might be underground.

Colonial, speaking to the cyber attack says: “Our primary focus remains the safe and efficient restoration of service to our pipeline system while minimizing disruption to our customers and all those who rely on Colonial Pipeline.”

For those who have to deal with them, though, aren’t sure.

“They have not earned out trust,” the Wards say.

They hope the cyberattack doesn’t draw attention away from what they have been dealing with for nearly a year.

“Had they just listened to our concerns, maybe they could’ve taken stuff back as best practices, and –who knows–maybe we wouldn’t be in this hot mess we are now,” Phillips said.