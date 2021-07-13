After homicide in University City, some believe crime is up; CMPD stats show different story

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – CMPD has identified the victim in the city’s 57th homicide in Charlotte this year.

They say 27-year-old Marquise Chandler Jr., was shot at the Circle K store in the 8000 block of Harris Station Boulevard.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation. While people living and working in University City say they feel crime is up, but it could be lower if they work together.

“I’ve got to tell my employees to quit coming to this service station,” said business owner, Rich Robertson. “That’s bad for business, it’s bad for our community. It’s not right.”

That was Robertson’s reaction after learning a man was shot at the Circle K Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators say medics administered CPR, but the victim was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

“There weren’t a lot of people in the store at that time,” added Major Brian Foley, with CMPD. “So thankfully we don’t think there was potential for anybody else to be victimized or hurt as a result of this incident.”

“Greatly disappointed to hear about another homicide in University City,” says Robertson. “We’ve got to do something to bring the homicide rate under control in this town.”

“I have noticed a difference throughout the years,” said Tara Chappell, after hearing about the murder. “My parents have been living in this area for over 20 years and the climate has changed.”

FOX 46 looked at the recent number of homicides in the University City area, and so far, there have been two homicides investigated by the CMPD University City Division since January 1.

The overall 2021 first-quarter crime statistics released by CMPD in April, show total crime is down 16% in Charlotte with homicides down 12%.

That makes some a little more at ease, but also know there is still work to be done.

“There has to be some sort of truth to it,” added Chappell. “But I feel like we all need to help each other. If you see something say something and it’s just as simple as that.”

Police are looking for the public’s help with this recent homicide. They believe someone could have been leaving the store or driving by the area at the time of the murder.

If you have information on the crime, call Crime Stoppers, you can leave an anonymous tip.