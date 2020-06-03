After days of protests, will Charlotte be put under curfew?

Rumblings of a curfew are surfacing as demonstrations in Charlotte continue over the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

“I’m not for it because I mean, this is America, it’s supposed to be free, [you’re] supposed to be able to protest,” Charlotte neighbor Gaston Marrero said.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden weighing in supporting the right to protest. He believes safety takes priority, but he doesn’t get a vote on the subject.

“I’m concerned about community safety, but I believe a curfew will actually help us out,” Sheriff McFadden said.

McFadden, among other Queen City leaders, denounce what happened in Minneapolis, but they want the good to be separated from the bad.

In neighboring cities, police, protestors and even news crews have been hurt because of night time violence. One man says he’s worried about local businesses.

“I feel like people can protest during the day instead of at night to stop the rioting. Protesting is okay but rioting and destroying public property that people work for I think is wrong,” said Jesse Scott, who also lives in Charlotte.

Although the guidelines of curfew have not been discussed publicly by Charlotte government leaders, nearby cities like Raleigh would exempt emergency crews and news gatherers from the guidelines, but most would not be allowed to walk, or ride any public alley, street or highway. The only exception is a medical emergency.

