After CMPD releases video of deadly Juneteenth shooting, Beatties Ford Road neighbors plead for information

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Families and friends are pleading for witnesses to come forward after losing their loved ones to violence in Charlotte over the summer.

At least 181 shots were fired along Beatties Ford Road on June 22. Four people were killed including Dairyon Stevenson, whose father says the video is hard to watch.

“Being my only child he’s missed, he’s loved and we just take it day-by-day and hope that we can find some closure but it’s going to take time. So, you’ve got to have patience,” his dad Kenneth Stevenson said.

Police desperately need help identifying the shooters, saying leads on these men ran out.

“It’s…it’s hard and you can’t, it’s something you cannot adjust to. No matter how much you try and how long it takes it’s something you never get used to,” said Rosa Stevenson, Dairyon’s grandmother.

Stevenson’s grandmother can’t watch the video anymore. Instead, she laughed thinking about the child she raised, reminiscing on the love they shared.

“He always wanted to hug on me, you know, hey sweet thang, hey sweet thang. So, he was just a joy to have around,” she said.

For Gemini Boyd, it’s watching a moment he never thought he’d experience as he and 400 others ran for their lives.

“It was kind of traumatizing because when you’re in the midst of that you just reverted right back, and I was thinking about right when I heard certain rounds. I remember what I was doing and how I was laying on the ground,” he said.

He’s praying for justice and working to change the community where he says deadly decisions were made.

“It was what I expected out of a lot of that, that was going on. A lot of people that was shooting in the air that caused other people to shoot at people, which caused a lot of people to die.”

The reward for information is now at $22,000. Anonymous calls can be made to CrimeStoppers at 704-334-1600.

