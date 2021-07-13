After CDC says vaccinated students, teachers don’t need masks, Gov. Cooper could issue new guidance for schools

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As students and teachers get closer to a return to school in North Carolina, the CDC says those who have been vaccinated do not need masks.

Governor Roy Cooper says the state is looking at adjusting with the new health guidance adding that officials will do what’s best for students and staff.

The governor commented on the CDC guidance while visiting a vaccine clinic at Northwest Cabarrus High School today to see students and members of the community receive their vaccine.

Reporters asked the governor when he expects to make a decision on masks in schools.

“I think pretty soon because we’ve been looking at all of the data that the CDC is providing and we know that schools have to make decisions coming up with the fall,” Cooper said. “I’m just excited we’re going to have children back in the classroom. We wanna keep them as safe as we can be.”

The changes come amid a national vaccination campaign in which children as young as 12 are eligible to get shots, as well as a general decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.

“We’re at a new point in the pandemic that we’re all really excited about,” and so it’s time to update the guidance, said Erin Sauber-Schatz, who leads the CDC task force that prepares recommendations designed to keep Americans safe from COVID-19.

The nation’s top public health agency is not advising schools to require shots for teachers and vaccine-eligible kids. And it’s not offering guidance on how teachers can know which students are vaccinated or how parents will know which teachers are immunized.