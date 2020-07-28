After 6 new COVID-19 related deaths, York County doctor says people aren’t being cautious enough

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The York County Health Department reported six new COVID-19 related deaths over the weekend and doctors warn we could see more if we get too lax.

“I think what we are beginning to see now is some complacency and folks aren’t doing those three things that we know will reduce the spread of the virus,” said Dr. Dennis Taylor, North Carolina Nurses Association.

Dr. Taylor has served as a coronavirus expert for FOX 46. He says the cases are rising because people are not social distancing, wearing a mask, and not properly washing hands.

We caught up with people who agree.

“I practice with her like if she is in an area when she cannot have her mask on.. make sure she covers her face like this,” said Jasmine of Rock Hill.

“I wear a mask, gloves,” said Robert of Rock Hill.

Health officials are keeping an eye on hospitalizations.

Doctor Taylor is seeing hospitals doing more elective surgeries, taking up beds needed for emergencies.

“That’s something that every healthcare system and every hospital is going to have to look at individually to figure out what is it we need to do to have the capacity there,” said Taylor.

