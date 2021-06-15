After 24 years, Pineville nursery owner walking away

PINEVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – For 24 years, Bill Stamey has owned the Growers Outlet in Pineville.

“I dare you to find anything like it, there is just stuff everywhere,” Stamey said.

It’s a blooming business that came from a humble beginning.

“I would go and buy plants and then sell them on the side of the road down closer to Charlotte,” Stamey said.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to FOX 46 Charlotte’s breaking news email list

He eventually saved up enough money to open his own nursery. His property is just shy of seven acres and is filled with plants from all over the county.

At the age of 83, he is parting ways.

“I don’t want to be ringing that cash register and drop over dead,” Stamey said. “I’m not going sell it to somebody who is going to push all this down and build something else and do away with my people.”

“He doesn’t want us to have to go looking for another job,” employee Jessie Carpenter said.

Stamey said the property is worth close to $2.5 million, plus an additional million dollars’ worth of plants that sit on top of it .

“Whoever it is, they are going to have to raise a little bit of money,” Stamey said. “But if someone offers me three, I’ll jump in it, because would never spend it.”